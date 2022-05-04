Council approves earlier-than-expected new equipment for city’s water, sewer treatment facilities

SALISBURY — Due to supply chain issues and increasing lead times on manufacturing, City Council members on Tuesday gave the green light for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities to purchase more than $800,000 worth of equipment earlier than anticipated.

Part of the purchase is a replacement of the screening equipment at the Crane Creek lift station. Jason Wilson with SRU said the department solicited prices earlier this year in hopes of using the 2022-23 budget to make the purchase. However, Wilson said with ongoing supply chain issues and increasing lead times on manufacturing the needed equipment, department officials say it’s best to purchase now and “get it in the manufacturer’s queue.”

SRU received a proposal from Huber Technology, which has previously supplied SRU with multi-rake bar screens for the Grants Creek Wastewater Treatment facility. The equipment is estimated to cost $252,810, with delivery estimated between 29 to 36 weeks.

Council member David Post thanked Wilson and his team for “good planning” and “good use of taxpayers’ dollars.”

Wilson said the funds will come from its budget.

Additionally, the council approved spending $550,000 for two generators. One would replace the existing and aging 750-kilowatt generator located at the Town Creek wastewater treatment facility. SRU relies on stand-by generators to supply electricity during power failures throughout Rowan County. The estimated cost for the generator is $350,000. Installation expenses would be extra.

The council also approved the purchase of a 275-kilowatt portable generator that could be used at multiple sites. The cost of the trailer-mounted portable equipment is $160,000. The estimated total cost for both generator purchases and installation is $550,000 and at least one full calendar year is anticipated for production of the equipment. The funds used to purchase both generators would be allocated from the 2021-22 fund balance.

SRU says that in past years the department has had to rent a stand-by generator for several months while the aging generator was being replaced.

Also at the meeting:

• Council members agreed to a special meeting during the week of May 23 to begin discussions of the upcoming 2022-23 budget, which Interim Manager Brian Hiatt expects to be “a complex” one.

• Council awarded a $146,643 contract to Triad Land Concepts, LLC. for construction on the Kincaid Road water and sewer work project. The project is funded through water and sewer tap fees paid by the developer, who is working to develop 40 townhomes on Kincaid Road. Triad Land Concepts, LLC submitted the lowest bid, followed by a bid of $165,068 from Carolina Siteworks and $339,740 from Gilbert Engineering.

• Council approved several ordinance amendments to the 2021-22 budget, including $10,000 to appropriate a grant from the Blanche and Julian Robertson Foundation for special events at Bell Tower Green Park; $229,117 to appropriate additional Powell Bill funding for repairs and maintenance of city streets and sidewalks; and $12,866 to appropriate public art revenue.

• Council authorized Hiatt to execute an amendment to an existing agreement with CDM Smith for $162,000 that will be used for engineering services associated with the construction phase of the Grants Creek Waste Water Treatment Facility Improvements project. Funds from the 2020 revenue bonds are available in the city’s Capital Project Fund to cover the expense.

• Council set a public hearing for May 17 to discuss the voluntary annexation of six parcels on Peeler Road. Those parcels include 408-030, 410-001, 410-019, 410-029, 410-112 and 410-124.