Catawba unveils new logo, athletic brand updates

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — Catawba College’s updated brand combines elements of the strong history of Catawba along with modern elements of the school and the athletics program. It includes new fonts along with primary and secondary color schemes to distinguish our athletic teams.

The new athletic logo was officially be launched on April 26 at Catawba’s Spirit Day.

“This is an exciting day for Catawba College Athletics,” said Catawba College President David P. Nelson. “We are proud to share the new vision and direction of our athletic brand as part of our overarching College brand strategy.”

Prior athletic fonts and logos will be retired immediately and phased out on uniforms, gear and facilities.