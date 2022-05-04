Blotter: May 4

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Steven Randal Stencil, 34, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering of a building after entering the crawl space of a home in the 1100 block of Terrace Drive in Salisbury on Monday.

• A shooting was reported at the intersection of Bringle Ferry Road and North Long Street in Salisbury on Monday. Police received the call at 2:15 p.m. and pulled footage to reveal the suspect vehicle shooting at the victim vehicle as it was making a turn at the intersection. Several shell casings were located on the scene and numerous bullet holes damaged the victim’s car. The victim was unharmed and said she accelerated to drive away as quickly as possible. There were several attempts to locate the suspect and the investigation continues.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A burglary by forcible entry was reported in the 1500 block of Stonewood Drive in Salisbury on Monday. The incident was suspected to have occurred between April 26 and May 2. The victim reported miscellaneous jewelry, a silver and green canoe and her late husband’s urn containing his remains as stolen. The total estimated loss was $601. There is an ongoing investigation.

• A larceny was reported at Gaddy Mobile Home Park in the 1100 block of Gaddy Mobile Home Drive in Kannapolis on Monday. A DeWalt drill valued at $400 and a steel chainsaw valued at $800 was stolen from a gray Ford truck on the property. There is an ongoing investigation.