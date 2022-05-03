Council to consider allocating more than $800,000 for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities equipment

SALISBURY — City Council members on Tuesday will consider purchasing more than $800,000 worth of equipment for the Crane Creek lift station and stand-by generators for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities.

The meeting will be held in a hybrid format, beginning at 6 p.m. To attend virtually, visit https://bit.ly/3xVzgbq. The login information will be emailed after participants register. The meeting will also be streamed live at salisburync.gov/webcast and on the city’s Facebook account.

Anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment period via Zoom must sign up by 5 p.m. Tuesday by contacting City Clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov. Those attending the meeting in-person can sign up inside Council Chambers.

SRU says it needs to replace the screening equipment at the Crane Creek lift station. It received a proposal from Huber Technology, which has previously supplied SRU with multi-rake bar screens for the Grants Creek Wastewater Treatment facility. Though SRU intended to purchase the screening equipment from the 2022-23 budget, it’s requesting $252,810 now due to current supply chain issues and rising prices.

Delivery is estimated between 29 to 36 weeks, with the proposal good through the end of May.

SRU has another request to be discussed at the meeting. An existing 750-kilowatt generator located at the Town Creek Wastewater Treatment facility is in need of replacement. SRU relies on stand-by generators to supply electricity during power failures throughout Rowan County. The estimated cost for the generator is $350,000, which doesn’t include installation expenses.

SRU also needs a 275-kilowatt portable generator that could be used at multiple sites as needed. The cost of the trailer-mounted portable equipment is $160,000. The estimated total cost for both generator purchases and installation is $550,000, with at least one full calendar year anticipated for production of the equipment. The request is to allocate funds from the budget’s fund balance.

SRU says that in past years the department has had to rent a stand-by generator for several months while the aging generator was being replaced.

Also at the meeting:

• Council will consider awarding a $146,643 contract to Triad Land Concepts, LLC. for construction on the Kincaid Road water and sewer work project. The project is funded through water and sewer tap fees paid by the developer, who is working to develop 40 townhomes on Kincaid Road. Triad Land Concepts, LLC submitted the lowest bid, followed by a bid of $165,068 from Carolina Siteworks and $339,740 from Gilbert Engineering.

• Council will consider several ordinance amendments to the 2021-22 budget, including $10,000 to appropriate a grant from the Blanche and Julian Robertson Foundation for special events at Bell Tower Green Park; $229,117 to appropriate additional Powell Bill funding for repairs and maintenance of city streets and sidewalks; and $12,866 to appropriate public art revenue.

• Council will consider authorizing Interim City Manager Brian Hiatt to execute an amendment to an existing agreement with CDM Smith for $162,000, which will be used for engineering services associated with the construction phase of the Grants Creek Waste Water Treatment Facility Improvements project. Funds from the 2020 revenue bonds are available in the city’s Capital Project Fund to cover the expense.

• Council will set a public hearing for May 17 to discuss the voluntary annexation of six parcels on Peeler Road. Those parcels include 408-030, 410-001, 410-019, 410-029, 410-112 and 410-124.

• Council will consider making appointments to boards and commissions with seats that are still unfilled, which includes the Historic Preservation Commission and Alternate Methods of Design and Commission. Both commissions have one vacancy.

• Mayor Karen Alexander will proclaim the month of May as Better Hearing and Speech Month and Mental Health Awareness Month. May 1-7 marks Drinking Water Week, May 5 is National Day of Prayer and the week of May 8-14 marks National Skilled Nursing Care Week and National Prevention Week. May 15-21 is National Police Week and May 15 is Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.