Political Notebook: More than 2,000 ballots cast during first few days of early voting period
Published 7:29 pm Monday, May 2, 2022
SALISBURY — Approximately 2,067 ballots have been cast since the one-stop early voting period began in Rowan County for the 2022 primary election on Thursday.
As of Monday, more than 2,000 of those ballots were cast across the three early voting polling locations, which include the Rowan County Board of Elections at 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard West in Salisbury, the Rockwell American Legion building at 8580 U.S. Highway 52 in Rockwell and the south branch of the Rowan County Public Library at 920 Kimball Road in China Grove. That represents 2.1% of the 96,496 registered voters in Rowan County.
A total of 1,041 of those ballots were cast from Thursday to Sunday at the Salisbury site, while 527 were cast during the same period at the Rockwell site and 471 were cast in China Grove. The Salisbury site saw its best turnout so far on Friday, with 276 ballots cast. Monday was the biggest day for Rockwell, where 145 ballots were cast, and China Grove, where 132 ballots were cast.
Since absentee by mail voting began in April, the Rowan County Board of Elections has met twice to tabulate 28 ballots, all from civilians. The board meets again at its office on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., where more absentee by mail ballots are expected to be tabulated.
Rowan Republicans establish hours for new headquarters building
SALISBURY — The Rowan County Republican Party has established hours of operation for its new headquarters building located at 100 West Innes St., Suite 103.
The building will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Tuesday and Thursdays, there will be optional hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
If those interested in visiting the building want to confirm someone will be present, call 980-643-4252. Those who stop by can grab campaign signs, candidate lists or volunteer to help the party.
Catawba political scientist Michael Bitzer provides perspective on 2022 primary election
SALISBURY — Catawba College political science department chair Michael Bitzer says if trends on voter turnout for past primaries are any indication of this year’s race, North Carolina could see 15% of registered voters turn out by May 17.
In a blog post published April 28 for Old North State Politics, Bitzer says past presidential primaries have commanded about 30% of voter turnout, with mid-terms closer to half of that rate. That amounts to about a million voters, with a likelihood most of those will vote in the Republican primary, he said.
North Carolina National Guard troops will provide military equipment to Ukraine
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper last week announced the North Carolina National Guard will provide military equipment to Ukraine during the country’s ongoing fight against the Russian invasion.
“The reports of war crimes perpetrated by Russian forces amid their ongoing attacks on Ukraine are heartbreaking and demand serious action,” Cooper said. “North Carolina stands with the people of Ukraine and is ready to support their fight for democracy and freedom.”
The request for North Carolina’s aid comes from the U.S. Department of Defense. The North Carolina Army National Guard will provide M-113 armored personnel carriers as part of a larger support package from the U.S.
In February, Cooper signed Executive Order No. 251 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that directed state government agencies and departments to review all existing contracts and operations and to terminate any agreements or operations that directly benefit Russian entities.
The order covered all state government agencies and departments under Cooper’s authority, as well as state entities for which the governor appoints the chief executive or a majority of the board members. The order included alcohol sales through the North Carolina ABC Commission and purchasing and contracting through the Department of Administration.