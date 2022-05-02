College baseball: Good run, but Catawba’s season ends

From staff reports

KODAK, Tenn. — A 6-0 loss to Wingate late Sunday night ended Catawba’s baseball season.

Mitch Farris held Catawba to three hits, as top-seeded Wingate (45-7) moved into Monday’s South Atlantic Conference Tournament championship game (or games) against fourth-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne.

Fifth-seeded Catawba (31-24) won three games in the tournament, surviving a single-elimination struggle with Mars Hill to get to the double-elimination portion of the tournament. Catawba beat Newberry twice, but lost to Lenoir-Rhyne (3-2 on Saturday night) and Wingate.

Catawba handled Newberry 14-7 on Sunday, with a pitching committee of Ryan Street (Carson), who made his first start of the season, winner Ross Fowler, Mason Gwyn and Chase Johnson.

Dylan Wilkinson socked a two-run homer early and added a two-run double in a seven-run Catawba seventh that sealed the win.

Cameron Mills had two doubles. Braxton Davis had three hits. Dylan Driver (Carson) scored two and drove in two.

Lenoir-Rhyne beat Wingate 11-2 in an early game on Sunday. Wingate would have to beat the Bears twice today to win the tourney. Action is scheduled for 1 p.m.

SAC Tournament (at Kodak, Tenn.)

Thursday’s scores

(5) Catawba 7, (8) Mars Hill 6, 10 inns., Mars Hill eliminated

(7) Carson-Newman 2, (6) Lincoln Memorial 1, Lincoln Memorial eliminated

Double elimination

Friday’s scores

(1) Wingate 5, (7) Carson-Newman 4

(5) Catawba 11, (2) Newberry 4

(4) Lenoir-Rhyne 8, (3) Queens 0

Saturday’s scores

(2) Newberry 11, (7) Carson-Newman 8, Carson-Newman eliminated

(1) Wingate 9, (3) Queens 8, Queens eliminated

(4) Lenoir-Rhyne 3, (5) Catawba 2

Sunday’s scores

(4) Lenoir-Rhyne 11, (1) Wingate 2

(5) Catawba 14, (2) Newberry 7, Newberry eliminated

(1) Wingate 6, (5) Catawba 0, Catawba eliminated

Monday’s games

Championship

(4) Lenoir-Rhyne vs. (1) Wingate, 1 p.m.