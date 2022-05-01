Tour guide volunteers needed for trolley tours during Cheerwine Festival

SALISBURY — Downtown Salisbury, Inc. is looking for volunteers to be tour guides for the historic trolley tours during the Cheerwine Festival on Saturday, May 21. There is a script, but participants can include their own interesting tidbits.

The tours will run from noon-6 p.m. You can volunteer for the entire time, or in two- to three-hour increments. A script will be available, but you’re welcome to include additional points of interest regarding murals, Cheerwine, etc. You don’t need to be an entertainer … just able to read from a script and talk for at least three hours.

If you’re interested, contact Latoya Price at DSI at latoya.price@salisburync.gov or 704-637-7184.