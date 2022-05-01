Letter carriers’ annual food drive is May 14

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its annual national food drive on Saturday, May 14. NALC’s food drive, which was first held in 1983, helps feed millions of Americans.

Locally, all donations go to the Salvation Army and Rowan Helping Ministries. The Rowan County United Way will participate in the drive with Salisbury Post Office employees. Kim Lane is the NALC food drive coordinator in Salisbury.

You can leave donations of non-perishable food items next to your mailbox on May 14 and letter carriers will collect them as they deliver mail.

The food drive is held annually on the second Saturday in May in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states.