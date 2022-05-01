Commissioners will consider contract for Rowan-Salisbury Schools to purchase Richard’s Bar-B-Que

SALISBURY — Barbecue is on the menu for the Rowan County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Commissioners will consider approving a contract for Rowan-Salisbury Schools to purchase Richard’s Bar-B-Q. The district is planning to buy the building at 522 N. Main St. and use it to expand and enhance the culinary curriculum it offers through its its career and technical education program. Chief Operating Officer Anthony Vann said the district is excited about the possibility of having a place where students can gain real-world kitchen experience before even graduating high school.

The barbecue restaurant is adjacent to the Wallace Educational Forum and its convenient location is one reason why the district is so keen on making the property its own.

“Where it’s located next to us is super important,” Vann said. “It’s basically right in our parking lot.”

The esteemed barbecue establishment has been at the North Main Street spot for decades, according to the North Carolina Barbecue Society.

Vann said RSS previously worked with the restaurant’s owner, Richard Monroe, to divide a small parcel of land between the restaurant and the Wallace Educational Forum.

“We’re very happy he thought of us when he was considering selling the property,” Vann said.

The future of Richard’s Bar-B-Q is unclear.

The price is $440,000 with a deposit of $44,000. Money for the purchase will come from the district’s capital fund balance, which is sitting at about $2 million.The Board of Education unanimously approved the deal at a meeting in early April.

If commissioners approve the purchase, Vann said the next steps will be to conduct a new survey and environmental study. From there, the district and Richard’s would decide on a closing date for the sale.

Commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. Room on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration Building. The meeting will be broadcasted online at https://bit.ly/rowanboc3pm.The password is 028144. The meeting can be joined by phone by dialing 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299, 213-338-8477.

Also on the meeting agenda:

• Commissioners will consider requests from three internet service providers — Spectrum, Conterra and Open Broadband — for a commitment to match state grant funding to expand broadband in rural parts of Rowan County. The board previously approved matching up to $1.98 million in county American Rescue Plan Act funding if Zirrus receives a Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant from the state. With other internet service providers also considering applying for GREAT grants, the county will only distribute a total of $1.98 million to whichever providers are chosen for the GREAT grants.

• Commissioners are set to consider approving a lease agreement with Retail Business Services for a corporate hangar at the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport. Retail Business Services is associated with Delhaize America, the parent company of Food Lion. Delhaize has leased a different hangar at the airport since 2012 and that lease will be terminated and fully replaced by the new lease. The corporate hangar has 4,200-square-feet of office space and paved parking. The lease will have an initial term of 10 years and Retail Business Services will have four options to extend the initial term each for five years. Total rent for the initial term is $134,000. During the meeting, commissioners will also consider approving the purchase of a large fan for the corporate hangar at a cost not to exceed ​​$20,891.

• The board will schedule a public hearing for its 6 p.m. meeting on May 16 regarding a request from Red Rock Developments to rezone six parcels of land totaling 384 acres on Long Ferry Road from rural agricultural to commercial, business and industrial with a conditional district. Red Rock is planning to build an industrial park with 2.6 million square feet of commercial space on the land. The rezoning received unanimous approval from the Planning Board.

• Commissioners will consider approving a contract for $75,876 with Carolina Recording for services upgrade to the county’s 911 recording solution.

• The board is scheduled to make a litany of proclamations honoring Law Enforcement Week, Shield-A-Badge With Prayer, Livingstone’s 2022 CIAA Southern Division Golf Championship Team, Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month and Emergency Medical Services Week.