Castaways performing at Nazareth’s 116th Fun Fest on June 4

ROCKWELL — When The Castaways take the stage for Nazareth Child & Family Connection’s 116th Annual Fun Fest on Saturday, June 4, fans can expect beach music with a dash of Motown and a little country and classic rock sprinkled in.

The beach music band’s lead singer Karen Clayton recently was named female vocalist of the year at the 2021 Carolina Beach Music Awards.

“We always try to do a variety of music and play to the crowd,” said Clayton. “We’ll do beach, we’ll do disco, do some country and maybe even some country rock.

“I’ve told so many people that aren’t familiar with all beach music bands not to underestimate us just because we are a beach music band. You’ll hear beach, but you’ll hear some uptown funk, newer country, newer music. We like to add music people enjoy and can dance to.”

The Castaways will be one of the centerpieces of Nazareth’s Fun Fest, the largest fundraiser each year that includes kids’ activities, a craft show, silent auction, vendors and food for sale.

For the classic car fans, the 26th Annual Jerry Putnam Car Show, which typically draws almost 200 cars, will be held that day, along with the event’s first truck show.

The event winds down with a drawing for a new vehicle, donated by Cloninger Ford Toyota or $10,000 in cash. Raffle tickets for the new car giveaway are available and may be purchased from the Nazareth website, www.nazcfc.org or by visiting the agency’s outlet and thrift store on Innes Street. Tickets will also be sold on site during Fun Fest.

The 116th Annual Fun Fest will be on the campus of Nazareth Children’s Home located at 725 Crescent Road in Rockwell from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Founded in 1906, Nazareth Child & Family Connection provides a safe and nurturing environment for children in residential and foster care programs. It has outpatient facilities in Salisbury and Lexington serving individuals with mental health, substance abuse, developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs. If you would like more information about giving or volunteering at Nazareth, contact Hugo Crigler, director of development, at 704-279-5556 ext. 113 or by emailing hcrigler@nazcfc.org.