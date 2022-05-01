Blotter: April 29

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman was victim of fraud in the 300 block of South Lee Street in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A woman was the victim of fraud by false pretense in the 900 block of East Lafayette Street in Salisbury on Thursday.

• Cloninger Ford reported a motor vehicle theft in the 500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Thursday.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Timmy Dale Helms, 31, was charged with felony possession of controlled schedule two substances on Thursday.

• Matthew Wesley Miller, 28, was charged with felony common law robbery on Thursday.