Bird walk at Catawba set for May 14

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 1, 2022

SALISBURY — You can take part in a bird walk with Catawba College’s Dr. Joe Poston on Global Big Day. The event is Saturday, May 14, from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at the Fred Stanback Jr. Ecological Preserve.

This bird walk is taking place on The Cornell Lab’s Global Big Day. Poston recommends participants install eBird and Merlin apps on their mobile phones before arriving, but it’s not required. Both apps are free from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Poston is professor and chair of the Biology Department of Environment and Sustainability. Before coming to Catawba, Poston was a postdoctoral fellow and adjunct instructor at the University of Kentucky. His current work in bird conservation includes the North Carolina Bird Atlas (where he serves on the steering committee and the science committee), the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission’s Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee (where he serves on the executive committee and the Bird Council). He has active research projects on the endangered Wayne’s black-throated green warbler, and on the impacts of environmental mercury on wildlife, among other projects. He is an avid photographer and enjoys traveling to see new places and new birds.
This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required on the constantcontact.com website. Email the Center for the Environment at Catawba College at centerforenv@catawba.edu or call 704-637-4727.

