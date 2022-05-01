Area Sports: Baseball tournaments start Monday

From staff reports

The South Piedmont Conference and Central Carolina Conference tournaments begin on Monday.

Some seeds were determined by draws at conference meetings on Saturday.

East Rowan got the No. 1 seed for the tournament, with South Rowan No. 2. West got the No. 3 seed, after tying with No. 4 Carson and No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus.

First-round games in the SPC on Monday will be Concord at East Rowan; Lake Norman Charter at South Rowan; Central Cabarrus at West Rowan, and Northwest Cabarrus at Carson.

• In the CCC, third-seeded Salisbury will host sixth-seeded Thomasville, while fifth-seeded North Rowan is on the road at fourth-seeded South Davidson.

Catawba baseball

Catawba’s baseball team lost 3-2 to Lenoir-Rhyne late on Saturday night in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament.

It was the first loss for the Indians in the double-elimination event in Kodak, Tenn. The Indians will play again today, but it will be an uphill fight. Wingate and Lenoir-Rhyne haven’t lost yet. Newberry has one loss.

Levi Perrell scored on an error and a wild pitch and Ben Gilks pitched brilliantly as the Indians (30-23) took a 2-0 lead to the eighth.

But L-R got two in the eighth to tie and won with a run in the ninth. Robbie Cowie took the loss.

Henderson Lentz had two hits for the Indians.

•Catawba rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat Mars Hill 7-6 on Thursday.

Luke Spiva hit two homers and drove in seven runs to spark an 11-4 win against Newberry on Friday.

HS golf

The 3A Midwest Regional will be held at the Country Club of Salisbury on Monday.

West Rowan and Carson qualified as teams, while East Rowan’s Landon Merrell (county champ) and Jaden Sprinkle (SPC tournament medalist) and South Rowan’s Jackson Black are individual qualifiers.

• Salisbury qualified as a team for Monday’s 2A Midwest Regional at Sapona.

HS track and field

South Rowan sophomore Eli Julian broke the school record in the 1600 with a 4:24.96 clocking in the Carolina Distance Carnival held in Matthews.

John Peterson had set the record with a 4:28 time in 1976.

• The Central Carolina Conference Championships are scheduled for Monday at South Davidson.

• The South Piedmont Conference Championships are set for East Rowan on Wednesday.

•There were a lot of meets on Thursday as teams prepared for conference competition. Deuce Walker won the 100 and 200 to spark Salisbury to a win in a four team CCC meet.

Sutton Webb was a double-winner for the Salisbury girls in the 400 and 800, but she’ll miss the conference meet with a Salisbury soccer match scheduled.

• Carson’s girls competed well in a five-team meet at South Rowan with Zoe Holbrook winning both hurdling events and the long jump, and Aliayah White winning the 100 and 200.

• A.L. Brown’s boys won that meet at South with Daunte Marshall winning the 100, 200, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

• North Rowan’s girls tuned up with a second-place showing in a three-team CCC meet. Aniya Brown won both hurdling events and the triple jump, while Tai’lah Ward won the 100 and 200 dashes.

• North Rowan’s boys also took second, with Quintin Wilson winning the 110 and 300 hurdles.

HS boys tennis

Salisbury’s Will Koontz and Salisbury’s doubles team of Colin Donaldson/Gray Davis have qualified for the 2A individual state tournament, while South Rowan’s Joey Caraccio is a 3A singles qualifier.

Individual state championships are set for May 6-7.

Caraccio will play in Burlington, while the Hornets will be in Holly Springs.

Caraccio was 3A Midwest Regional runner-up.

Koontz was runner-up in the 2A Midwest Regional.

Donaldson/Davis placed third in doubles in the 2A Midwest Regional.

• Salisbury is scheduled to resume dual team playoff action on Wednesday at home against North Stanly.

HS football

Salisbury AD Brian Hinson is focused on finding his replacement as head football coach after stepping down last week.

Hinson, who led the Hornets to a state championship and two regional titles during his five-season tenure, hopes to spend more time with his family and to be able to watch his daughters’ sporting events.

College lacrosse

Catawba’s Aryn Dorr was selected as the South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year for women’s lacrosse.

College golf

Michael Childress of Salisbury is competing for Richmond in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Childress shot 75 and 72 in the first two rounds and is tied for 28th.

College softball

Taylor Walton (West Rowan) got her first college win when Quinnipiac beat Merrimack 6-2.

Walton pitched a complete game and struck out seven.