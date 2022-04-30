Salisbury Cyclones summer swim team hitting the pool

SALISBURY — The sixth year of the Salisbury Cyclones summer swim team is set to begin.

Salisbury Cyclones is a partnership between the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA and the Country Club of Salisbury. The swimmers participate in the Southern Piedmont Swim Conference (SPSC) each summer. Swimming begins at the Y on May 16, then practices move outdoors at the country club as school vacation begins.

The country club has recently renovated their swimming facility with the installation of new starting blocks, expanded pool deck, refinished pool interior with new lane lines and an overhauled the plumbing and pump room.

Swimmers are grouped on age and ability and are led through a nine-week plan to develop stroke techniques under the guidance of professional coaches. High school athletes also train and race for Salisbury, increasing their swim fitness over the summer and earning leadership skills while racing peers from teams in Kannapolis and Concord.

Hannah Hawkins oversees the program as director at the Y. She says that the goal of the team, like all Y programs, is to promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Hawkins says the swim team is the best vehicle for participants to learn water agility and healthy living skills. They gain life lessons in teamwork as well as self reliance.

Salisbury Cyclones is for boys and girls ages 4-18 who are able to swim 25 yards or more. Evaluations are available by appointment. Call the YMCA at 704-636-0111 or email ymcacyclones1@gmail.com for more information.