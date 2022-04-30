Rail Walk reception for group exhibit May 6

SALISBURY — Rail Walk Studios and Gallery will host a reception for the group art exhibit “Dreams” on Friday, May 6, from 5-7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The exhibit features works of art that respond to, are inspired by or represent the word “Dreams.” Some are literal interpretations while others are a more existential response. The show includes paintings by veteran Rail Walk artists Sharon Forthofer (oils), Keyth Kahrs (acrylics), Mona Moscardini (photography), Michael Ploplis (acrylics), Pamela Sofley (mixed media dream catchers) and Marietta Smith (oils). Rail Walk will also be introducing two new artists, Aaron Gilbert and Tim Propst, and their artwork. Visitors are invited to browse the studio of the artists during the reception and chat with them about their art.

Rail Walks Studios & Gallery was founded in 2006 as a place for local artists to rent studio space and create art. It is open to the public on Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 704-469-2781 or 704-431-8964. The website www.railwalkstudiosandgallery.com is currently being redesigned. Rail Walk Studios & Gallery is located at 409-413 N Lee Street in the historic arts district of Salisbury.