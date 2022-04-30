High school tennis: Regionals

Published 1:57 am Saturday, April 30, 2022

By Post Sports

South Rowan's Joey Caraccio. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

Salisbury’s Will Koontz won two singles matches on Friday and advanced to the semifinals of the 2A Midwest Regional being held in Salisbury.

Salisbury’s doubles team of Colin Donaldson/Gray Davis advanced to the semifinals.

The top four singles players and doubles teams move on from each regional to the 2A individual state tournament.

South Rowan’s Joey Caraccio won twice in the 3A Midwest Regional at Concord’s Myers Park to advance to the 3A individual state tournament.

More Sports

High school baseball: Mustangs win 21st, share title

High school baseball: Hornets beat Cavs; Cougars romp

High school softball: Falcons, Cougars, Mustangs, Hornets win

High school baseball: South tops West 6-3 to claim share of SPC crown

Print Article

Comments