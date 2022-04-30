High school tennis: Regionals

Staff report

Salisbury’s Will Koontz won two singles matches on Friday and advanced to the semifinals of the 2A Midwest Regional being held in Salisbury.

Salisbury’s doubles team of Colin Donaldson/Gray Davis advanced to the semifinals.

The top four singles players and doubles teams move on from each regional to the 2A individual state tournament.

South Rowan’s Joey Caraccio won twice in the 3A Midwest Regional at Concord’s Myers Park to advance to the 3A individual state tournament.