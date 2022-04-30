High school softball: Falcons, Cougars, Mustangs, Hornets win

From staff reports

Softball roundup …

West Rowan hit two more homers and beat South Rowan 14-4 in five innings on Friday to close the South Piedmont Conference regular season.

Emma Clarke stayed hot with three hits, including a homer. She drove in seven runs.

Karsen Simpson also homered.

Brooke Kennerly had a triple and two doubles, as the second-place Falcons (16-4, 12-2) pounded out 16 hits.

Kenadi Sproul had two hits and scored three runs. Ashlee Ennis had two hits and three runs. Riley Haggas had two hits, and EA Nance drove in two runs.

Carmen Freeze and Arabelle Shulenberger did the pitching.

Kynlee Dextraze had two hits for South (11-10, 6-8), including a homer. She drove in three runs.

Carmen Thomas and Kali Nelson also had two hits.

•••

Landry Stewart went 3-for-3 as Carson pounded Lake Norman Charter 17-3 on Friday and tied for third in the SPC.

Winning pitcher Phoebe Cole had three hits for the Cougars (12-10, 9-5) and drove in two runs.

Makayla Johnson had two hits and scored two. Lonna Addison had two hits and three RBIs.

Allie Burns had two doubles. Emily Kann and Evie White had two RBIs each.

• In a 12-2 non-conference win against A.L. Brown on Thursday, Stewart had three hits, while Cole, Addison, Kann and Laila Furr had two each.

Furr had three RBIs, Cole did the pitching.

•••

East Rowan swept a doubleheader from Northwest Cabarrus on Friday.

In a 7-0 victory, two East pitchers combined on a shutout and Mac Misenheimer and Kady Collins had two hits.

In a 16-1 romp, Maddie Roberts, Kori Miller, Liberty Schroeder and Tiffin Jacobs had three hits each. Misenheimer had two hits.

Miller scored three runs and also knocked in three. The sweep lifted East (15-7, 9-5) into a tie for third with Carson.

•••

Salisbury rolled 17-0 against North Rowan in three innings on Friday.

Katie Peeler pitched a no-hitter for the Hornets (7-12, 7-5) in the Central Carolina Conference game. She struck out five.

Peeler, Ashley Yang and Mallory Link had triples.

Yang went 4-for-4. Link had two hits and scored three runs. Peeler scored four runs.

Addie Myers had two RBIs.

•••

Campbell Schaen pitched Mooresville (19-3, 10-2) to a 5-0 win against Lake Norman on Friday for the Greater Metro Conference championship.