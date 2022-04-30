Darrell Blackwelder: Vines are a popular choice for landscaping

Multiple uses of vines around the home and landscape make these plants one of the most popular sellers at retail outlets and garden centers. Arbors and trellises are hot sellers providing a back drop for twining plants.

Vines are particularly interesting because they provide a splash of color or texture for out of the ordinary places, softening hard lines on corners or adding interest to boring fences. Be sure to pay particular attention to growth habits of vines. Many will need extra support and seasonal pruning. Others are deciduous, dropping their leaves and will not look their best in the fall and winter months.

Vines with showy flowers need to be located in an area that has full sunlight or sunlight for most of the day. Very few blooming vines do well in areas of dense shade. Like other landscape plant materials, vines grow best in well drained rich soils.

Mailboxes are a popular location which seems to be the first area for most to locate vines, especially clematis. Years ago, hybrid clematis was the standard for mailboxes and other areas. However, many other types have shown promise over the past few years and are gradually being integrated into the landscape. Utilizing vines in large planters provides plants with height and flowers along with other plant materials. Detailed information about vines can be found at https://brunswick.ces.ncsu.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/VINES_2017.pdf?fwd=no

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu.