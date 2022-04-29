Quotes of the week: ‘Having a running race or triathlon keeps me motivated’

“Having a running race or triathlon keeps me motivated to work out, and exercise has also been good for my mental health as a great stress

reliever.”

— Dr. Matt Storey, who competed in the Boston Marathon along with another local runner, Craige Farmer

“We shall see what God’s plan is. I have peace.”

— Brian Hinson, who is stepping down as Salisbury football coach

“We’re just going to do some different things this year.”

— Misty Fisher, Salisbury-Rowan Farmers Market manager on plans to add things like a cooking demonstration

“It may offer a little added incentive for people to stay here, since it’s a retention bonus.”

— Dean Hunter, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education chair discussing a plan to give up to $5,000 in bonuses to employees

“We’re looking forward to this project because it’s really going to help boost us another level.”

— Barbara Mallett, East Spencer mayor discussing plans for a new I-85 interchange

“It’s just a continuous cycle on these older bridges that you are continuously making repairs. It’s basically a beefed up wooden deck on the back of your house. That’s how these are built.”

— Chris Tester, Salisbury Public Works assistant director on improvements needed for bridges on East Fisher and North Ellis streets

“I’m happily shocked right now.”

— Lauren West, Carson girls soccer coach as the Cougars beat West Rowan 7-2 after losing to the Falcons 1-0 earlier

“I was devastated. I’m not going to lie. I put in a year of planning, a year of work. I was disappointed that it didn’t work out.”

— Marianna Riley Jarrett, whose original plans for opening The Fun Factory were derailed by COVID-19

“I want to hear what the public is going to ask at our forum.”

— Jean Kennedy, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education member on the search for a new superintendent

“It’s definitely been a challenge for us in terms of the number of hours and the number of volunteers, but it’s also just an ongoing process because we have a constant need for tutors.”

— Laurel Harry, Rowan County Literacy Council chief on efforts to recruit and train volunteers after being awarded $12,500 from the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation