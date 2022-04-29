High school boys golf: Hornets win tournament

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s boys won the 18-hole Central Carolina Conference Tournament played on Wednesday at The Revival Golf Course at the Crescent.

Warren Fesperman shot 75 for the Hornets. Will Webb and Luke Graeber turned in 79s. Nick Antosek shot 84.

Salisbury’s 317 total won by 15 strokes over West Davidson, and the Green Dragons were 52 shots better than third-place East Davidson.

Also competing were South Davidson and Lexington. North Rowan and Thomasville did not field teams.

West Davidson’s Calvin Hawkins was tourney medalist with a 71.

Hawkins was the season individual champion, with Webb finishing second in the conference, Fesperman third, and Antosek sixth.

West Davidson still took first place for the season.

Salisbury placed second in the season standings and qualified as a team for the 2A Midwest Regional.

The regional, which determines qualifiers for the state tournament, will be held at Sapona in Lexington.