College baseball: Catawba wins big in SAC tourney

KODAK, Tenn. — No drama for Catawba’s baseball team on Friday in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament — just a very solid win.

Luke Spiva socked a grand slam in a seven-run second inning to put the Indians in charge and he also launched a three-run homer late in an 11-4 victory over Newberry.

Both teams had 12 hits, but the fifth-seeded Indians (30-22) got them with men on base. The second-seeded Wolves (37-12) stranded 15 baserunners.

Zack Miller also homered for Catawba.

The Indians got two hits from Miller, Spiva, Levi Perrell and Dylan Driver.

On the mound, it was an adventure, but five Catawba pitchers got the job done. Mason Gwyn (3-3) got the win.

SAC Tournament (at Kodak, Tenn.)

Thursday

(5) Catawba 7, (8) Mars Hill 6, 10 inns., Mars Hill eliminated

(7) Carson-Newman 2, (6) Lincoln Memorial 1, Lincoln Memorial eliminated

Double elimination

Friday

(1) Wingate 5, (7) Carson-Newman 4

(5) Catawba 11, (2) Newberry 4

(4) Lenoir-Rhyne 8, (3) Queens 0

Saturday

(2) Newberry vs. (7) Carson-Newman, 11 a.m.

(1) Wingate vs. (3) Queens, 2:45 p.m.

(5) Catawba vs. (4) Lenoir-Rhyne, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

GM 7 winner vs. GM 8 winner, 11 a.m.

GM 6 winner vs. GM 8 loser, 2:45 p.m.

GM 10 winner vs. GM 9 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Monday

GM 9 winner vs. GM 11 winner, Noon

if necessary, 3 p.m.