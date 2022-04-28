Salisbury Symphony hosting two free community concerts during Mother’s Day weekend

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Symphony has planned two community concerts, scheduled for May 7 and 8, as a special gift to the community for Mother’s Day.

On May 7 at 6 p.m., Salisbury Symphony Young Musicians will perform their annual Spring Education Gala. This concert features the culmination of the symphony’s various education programs to show off the hard work they have put in over the year and the opportunity for parents, grandparents and the community at large to enjoy the accomplishments of our young musicians.

On May 8 at 4 p.m., the symphony will perform its What’s an Orchestra family concert which features many of the young musicians that are educated in this wonderful community performing right next to its adult symphony musicians. Area high school musicians, in addition to its very own youth orchestra, are part of the ensemble and experiencing the magic from a new point of view. Over 100 members of the fifth grade honors chorus will join the musical celebration to perform Greg Gilpin’s “Why We Sing.” The finale will be Benjamin Britten’s “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.” Musicians will be dispersed through the concert hall and audience members are encouraged to bring cushions and sit near their favorite instruments.

Facility bleachers and chairs will be available for use. Both concerts are available to attendees free of charge and will be performed at First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center, 220 N. Fulton St. in Salisbury. More information can be found at salisburysymphony.org.