Letters: April 28

Prayerfully Pro-Choice

Leonard Pitts, (April 19 “Texas charges raise the question of who’s next”), writes about the difficult decision of abortion. There have been abortions as long as there have been unwanted pregnancies, and females are the ones bearing that burden.

Pro-choice is not the same as pro-abortion, merely denoting the individual has her choice to make. All individuals and religious groups do not agree on the issue of abortion. Some religions do not believe life begins until birth. There are many religious groups that are pro-choice. Even the Catholic Church was not always against abortion. Many are part of an organization called the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice. Their social statements all boil down to being “prayerfully pro-choice.”

A majority of the females who are being hurt by the anti-abortion measures being enacted in states are low income and they cannot afford another mouth to feed or afford to go someplace else to get an abortion. Most of the anti-abortion forces are also against birth control and they certainly do not support any efforts to help raise, or feed, or educate, the child.

Pitts points to a young woman who was arrested under the ultra strict Texas law after she may have suffered a miscarriage. His question is who will be next. Consider how it would be to walk in that other person’s shoes. I knew a family before Roe v. Wade when birth control was lacking and the married mother of six children became pregnant again. Knowing the family was already stretched beyond its means, she turned to a back alley abortion and died. The young family lost their mother. Abortion is health care and must remain safe and legal.

Would I have chosen an abortion when I was younger? I don’t know, but all females should have the choice to make depending on her situation. No, it is not murder. Interestingly, the male perpetrator of the unwanted pregnancy gets to walk away scot free.

I grew up in a strong Lutheran family, graduated from Lenoir Rhyne College, a Lutheran school, and was a social worker for many years, and I will always be prayerfully pro-choice.

— Pat Bullard

China Grove

Dry is best choice

As a 26-year resident of Rowan County, spending quite a few of those years in public education, currently serving as the finance specialist for Kannapolis City Schools and the Grace City Church chairman of the executive board and treasurer, I know in my heart that Cynthia Dry is the best choice for Rowan County District Court judge.

She is the most experienced candidate for this position, with 26 years of experience as a prior Rowan County assistant district attorney and currently a Child Protective Services attorney for the Rowan County Department of Social Services. She has amazing passion and a love of people that you don’t normally see in candidates.

While working with her on numerous projects and committees, I’ve witnessed firsthand her passion for the rights of young victims, as well as her ability to keep a contemplative, open mind while weighing all facts in each situation.

Her love of Christ shines through in both her professional and personal life without fail. And that love, her servant’s heart and her massive amount of experience make her the best vote for District Court judge.

If you love Rowan County and want what’s best for all of our residents and our future, please stand with me in May and “Vote for Cynthia Dry” for Rowan County District Court judge.

— Sybil Blackmon Kirks

Salisbury

Cook has been tough on crime

District Attorney Brandy Cook is tough on crime. She has been a strong advocate against domestic violence in our community.

Several years ago, Brandy was able to implement a Domestic Violence Court to bring attention to these cases. She created a specialized team of an assistant district attorney and a victim service coordinator who are assigned to this court weekly. Her team is able to speak with victims at an early stage and provide them with valuable community resources.

As the executive director of the Family Crisis Council for over 10 years, Brandy and her team have developed a close and productive working relationship with my staff. We work directly with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

As an example of her commitment to our community, Brandy was the recipient of the Outstanding Criminal Justice Award for her work in domestic violence and the successful prosecution of several domestic violence homicide cases that resulted in convictions for first degree murder.

Our community is fortunate to have Brandy Cook as our district attorney. Please cast your vote to keep her.

— Renee H. Bradshaw

Salisbury

Editor’s note: Bradshaw is executive director of the Family Crisis Council

Butler will help bring swift justice

I was born in Salisbury and have enjoyed living here for 66 years. I don’t like to hear people making fun of our home with remarks like Shotsbury. I cannot drive downtown without wondering what happened to this vibrant and safe place for our families to enjoy with long time businesses and restaurants on every corner? Especially, when you look at our neighbors — Kannapolis and Mooresville — they are booming like Salisbury in the ’60s. If their cities can thrive during these turbulent times, Salisbury can too.

I know there are many factors that have caused the demise. Violent crime has to be on the top of the list. The wheel of justice in Rowan County has a flat. Paxton Butler will help repair it with swift justice and harsher penalties for violent offenders.

— Richard Houston

Salisbury

Support for Cook

My name is Steve May. I retired after 30 years of service with the Kannapolis Police Department. My last transfer assignment prior to retirement was to the Criminal Investigations Division. While serving as Division Commander, I frequently attended Superior Court in both Rowan and Cabarrus counties and came to know Brandy Cook while serving as an assistant district attorney in Cabarrus County nearly 20 years ago.

When I learned in 2010 Brandy was running for the office of district attorney in Rowan County, I without hesitation supported her and continue to do so. My experiences with Brandy Cook prosecuting and expediting criminal cases were always serious, competent, and professional. Her concern for victims were strongly measured while seeking appropriate punishment for offenders. I strongly recommend re-electing Brandy Cook to continue successfully managing a very complex and important part of our judicial system.

— Steve May

China Grove

Food Town management team pioneer to be missed

The recent passing of Tommy Eller marked the end of an era for Food Town/Food Lion and our community. Tommy was the last survivor of the management team who started Food Town in 1957 with the company’s first store opening in Salisbury.

A quiet but effective leader, Tommy was a mentor to thousands of Food Town and Food Lion employees who worked for the company and who helped to make Food Lion “one of the largest, fastest growing and most successful” supermarket chains in the country.

On behalf of the company, our community and the many employees who worked with Tommy, we are grateful for his outstanding example and for his service to the community. For those of us who knew and loved Tommy Eller, we will miss him. For those of you who did not know Tommy, you will surely benefit from all he did to help improve the quality of life for all our citizens. Well done, our good and faithful servant.

— Ronnie Smith

Salisbury

If Bubba can dance, so can I

I saw where China Grove was having a third Thursday tea party. Rumor has it Landis is planning on having something similar, but they are going to call theirs the second Tuesday of next week.

— Whitey Harwood

Salisbury