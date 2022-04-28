Education briefs: West End Plaza to host library’s Bookpalooza sale starting Friday

SALISBURY – Rowan Public Library, in conjunction with the Friends of Rowan Public Library, is hosting a four-day book sale event that begins Friday, April 29, with a preview sale for Friends of RPL members. From Saturday, April 30, through Monday, May 2, the sale is open to the public. Bookpalooza will take place in the West End Plaza Event Center.

The sale selection includes adult, young adult, and children’s fiction, and a wide variety of nonfiction titles. The sale also includes DVDs, CDs, audiobooks on CD and specialty items, including vinyl.

The Friends of Rowan Public Library member sale will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29. If you are not yet a member, memberships can be purchased at the door; an individual membership is only $10. Members may begin checking in at the front entrance of the West End Plaza Event Center at 5 p.m. to secure a place in line. The preview sale opens to verified Friends of RPL members at 6 p.m.

After Friday night’s members-only sale, Bookpalooza is open to the public! Everyone is invited to shop on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 1, from 2 to 5 p.m.; and on Monday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Standard pricing is $2 for hardback books, $1 for softcover books, 50 cents for pocket paperback books, $1 for hardback children’s books, 50 cents for children’s softcover books, and $1 for DVDs and CDs. However, Bookpalooza includes a variety of discounts.

Saturday and Sunday’s sale hours feature a “Wheel of Discounts” that will spin each hour and reveal a new special offer for all shoppers. There are also special discounts that extend past the hour, though these discounts cannot be stacked:

• Saturday and Sunday: All educators and students receive 50% off their total purchase. Simply show your ID or other proof of employment/enrollment for any preschool, primary or secondary school (including homeschools), or higher education institute to receive 50% off your total purchase.

• Sunday: Seniors (ages 55+), Rowan County Employees, and veterans receive 50% off their total purchase. Show your ID or other verification to receive 50% off your total purchase.

• Monday: Final Sale Extravaganza – Fill a box or bag full of items for a ridiculously low price.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own shopping bags or boxes to the sale. The Friends of RPL Bookpalooza will accept cash, Apple Pay, AmEx, Discover, Mastercard and Visa payments. Checks made out to the Friends of Rowan Public Library will also be accepted. Donations or used items will also be accepted during Bookpalooza hours. Those who would like to donate items (books, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, and vinyl) to the Friends of RPL are invited to take advantage of the easy drop-off opportunity: Look for the signs outside of the WEP Event Center, near the Bookpalooza entrance, and drive up to the donation drop-off at the former JC Penney loading dock.

Proceeds from the Friends of RPL’s Bookpalooza directly benefit Rowan Public Library and are used to help fund a variety of initiatives.

In the event of a sell-out, the sale will end, and a closing notice will be posted on www.RowanPublicLibrary.org as well as RPL’s social media pages. To learn more about the Friends of RPL and its membership and volunteer opportunities, visit www.friendsofrpl.org. For more information about Bookpalooza, call 704-216-8240.

Livingstone Convocation honors students

Livingstone College celebrated its students with a record of academic achievement on Wednesday, April 20 in Varick Auditorium, at the annual Dr. Samuel E. Duncan Honors Convocation.

This year’s theme was “Academic Excellence: The Foundation for the Career Journey Ahead.”

Student David Bradford of Beta Kappa Chi National Scientific Honor Society presided over the program, while Student Government Association president and member of Theta Alpha Kappa Religious Studies Honor Society, Justin E. Wade provided the Statement of Occasion. Campus Minister Rev. Brenda Bulger-Walker opened with prayer, that was followed by the Negro National Anthem, as the entire audience stood proudly and collectively to sing, “Lift Ev’ry Voice.”

Miss Livingstone College, Aishia Buie a member of Beta Kappa Chi, greeted the student body, the Livingstone College Concert Choir sang “Dwell in the House,” and President Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., introduced the speaker, Rev. Quavon Newton, pastor of Rush Temple AME Zion Church in Jamaica, New York. Rev. Newton challenged students to continue in pursuit of their gifts, sharpen their skills, and be ready to move wherever God sends them, using Jonah as a cautionary tale.

Junior Business Administration major, Emile Dogbe-Gakpetor, a member of Alpha Kappa Mu and Phi Beta Lambda honor societies stated, “It’s a great time to be a Blue Bear. We haven’t frequently gathered as a family this year as we traditionally do in the past. So, this time together and for this purpose, simply feels good.”

Following the Honors Convocation Address, students were recognized for stellar achievements in three categories: Institutional Awards, Individual/Organizational Awards, and Presentation Awards. Seniors Korrie McEachern and Justin Wade were big winners of the day as both students were recognized as recipients of the Lamp of Knowledge; an award presented to the graduating senior with the highest cumulative grade point average and who has matriculated at Livingstone College from the freshman to the senior year. Justin Wade also earned the College Achievement Award for Leadership, a Gold Medal for a 4.0 cumulative grade point average, and was recognized as a Presidential Merit Scholar. Korrie McEachern’s awards included the Abbie Clement-Jackson Award; an honor presented to the student who has contributed most to the campus to foster better human relations, a Gold Medal for a 4.0 cumulative grade point average, and was also recognized as a Presidential Merit Scholar.

Another winner was junior Tevel Adams, a political science major from Palatka, Florida. Adams received the E. Moore Award, presented to a young man in recognition of intellectual attainment, high character, service to the College, initiative, efficiency and Christian ideals, the Greensboro Alumni Chapter Award, the Dr. Tyrone C. Gilmore Scholarship, the Forty Under 40 Scholarship, a Gold Medal for a 3.9 cumulative grade point average, and was recognized as a Presidential Merit Scholar.

More than 250 students were acknowledged for their academic success. The event concluded with a special recognition of the college’s golf team who recently won the CIAA Championship. The #1 ranked NCAA Division II Men’s Golf team was indeed among all-stars.

Catawba celebrates awards convocation

SALISBURY — Catawba College gathered on campus in the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel April 21 to honor the excellence demonstrated by Catawba students, faculty and staff.

The Awards Convocation recognizes excellence in scholastic achievement, student engagement and professional activities. More than 60 students, faculty and staff were honored.

“It is a pleasure to join other members of the Catawba community to recognize the accomplishments of students, faculty, and staff who embody our commitment to excellence and individual achievement,” said Dr. Constance Rogers-Lowery, Catawba’s provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Our honorees have all excelled through talent and hard work.” Most of the awards distributed were eco-friendly, made of Catawba blue, 100% recycled glass to symbolize the College’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

A complete list of award recipients may be found on Catawba’s website.

Catawba students bring home research awards

SALISBURY — Catawba College biology, chemistry, environment and sustainability, and psychology students attended the Association of Southeastern Biologists (ASB) in-person from March 30 to April 2 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Several of their undergraduate research projects were recognized with awards.

Of the large group of students presenting from Catawba College, four were recognized with Research Presentation awards. Arilyn Lynch, a senior Biology and Environment and Sustainability major, and her research mentors Drs. Jay Bolin and Andrew Jacobson, earned a First Place Frank G. Brooks Award for Excellence in Student Research. Arilyn Lynch was invited to present her research with all expenses paid at the BBB National Meeting in Oklahoma City this summer.

Abigail Walters, an honor senior biology and psychology major, and her faculty mentor Erin Howard, was awarded third place for the Brooks Award. Candace Swepson, a senior biology student, and her faculty mentor Carmony Hartwig, earned honorable mention for the Brooks Award.

Candace Swepson was also presented with the Association of Southeastern Biologists Lafayette Frederick Scholarship for Under Represented Minorities, and Everett Rhymer and Arilyn Lynch were awarded First-Generation College Student travel scholarships. Catawba students won three of the four oral presentation awards presented for BBB District I.

Catawba’s BBB (Biology honor society) Tau Eta chapter led by student president, Jacob Hiatt, and faculty co-leaders Dr. Carmony Hartwig and Dr. Erin Howard, was well represented at the ASB meeting. In addition, Carmony Hartwig began her term as the BBB District I Coordinator. Jacob Hiatt, a junior biology and chemistry major, was elected the BBB District I student secretary for the second year.

Hiatt noted, “I enjoyed attending the conference face-to-face. I have had incredible experiences presenting my research, and look forward to continuing my research with Dr. Rushing next year.”

Catawba faculty and students presented or co-presented 12 posters or oral presentations at the first face-to-face ASB meeting since 2019.

Halstead, a junior environment and sustainability major, gave a short “lightening talk” with her advisor, Dr. Andrew Jacobson, to a large audience on the use of fixed wing drones to collect vegetation cover data in the Fred Stanback, Jr. Ecological Preserve.

“Dr. Jacobson helped me apply what I’m learning in GIS class (geographic information systems) to apply to real world problems as part of my independent study and research project,” Halstead said.

Abigail Walters, a senior biology and psychology student, was recognized with an award for her multi-year research project with Witalison looking at the effects of BPA on aquatic organisms. Walters, who will be attending Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in the fall, said her undergraduate research at Catawba helped her stand out.

Catawba plans to continue to grow and expand undergraduate research opportunities with renovations of the Shuford Science Building now complete. A new refrigerated lab will be completed and a new cell culturing facility will be operating at full capacity by the fall in the Shuford Science Building.

The Center for the Environment building renovation will be complete in 2023 with updated classrooms and laboratories, all oriented towards undergraduate research.