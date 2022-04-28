DAR honors three students

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 28, 2022

SALISBURY — The Elizabeth Maxwell Steele Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded certificates and medals known as the “National Defense Medal” to three JROTC students.

Ketchie

East Rowan High School, under the leadership of Lt. Col. Greg Skelly, awarded the medal to Alison Ketchie. Alison is the daughter of Lonnie and Melissa Ketchie.

Wilson

Major Michele Thomas, who is leader of the Salisbury High School JROTC, announced that Antasia Wilson is the recipient of this year’s award. Antasia is the daughter of Anthony and Latoya Wilson.

Gladden

North Rowan High School, led by Col. Richard Nash, awarded the medal to Paris Gladden. Her parents are Javier Gladden and Candid Rankin.

