Area Sports: Big win for SHS soccer, and lots more

From staff reports

Salisbury’s girls soccer team improved to 13-1-2 overall and 8-1-1 in the Central Carolina Conference with a 3-1 win over East Davidson.

“Despite trailing initially (East Davidson’s goal came on a penalty kick) and a plethora of injuries, (SHS ended up missing three starters due to illness or injury by the end of the match) we never gave up or quit fighting,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “I was exceptionally proud of all of the girls for taking the adjustments in stride and working together for a full 80 minutes.”

Kyna Zaldivar found a streaking Sutton Webb, who beat the keeper one-on-one to level the scoring at 1-1.

After several box-to-box, back and forth minutes, Webb recorded her second goal of the half (and perhaps the nicest of the season) after beating several East Davidson players and curling an angled shot across the box and into the upper 90 to provide the halftime score.

The second half had all of the intensity but less scoring.

Zaldivar took a throw-in from Kendall Colwell, picked up her head, and buried a 20-yard shot top shelf for the lone goal of the second frame.

Salisbury got excellent play from Sydney Hlavacek, Madelyn Lawrence, Abby Campion, Sage Huffman and Antasia Wilson.

Next up for the Hornets is Senior Night Monday night against Lexington.

Salisbury will celebrate the careers of eight graduating players: Campion, Jaleiah Gibson, Hlavacek, Huffman, Lawrence, Hannah Schmeltzer, Webb and Wilson.

HS boys tennis

Atkins edged South Rowan 5-4 in the first round of the 3A dual team state playoffs on Wednesday.

Joseph Caraccio, Noah Steedley and Richard Gould won in singles. Carraccio and Steedley won at No. 1 doubles.

Seede 12th, South (13-3) was in the dual team state playoffs for the first time since 2005. Fifth-seeded Atkins is 11-0.

South has four in this weekend’s 3A Midwest Regional individual tourney in Concord.

College baseball

Catawba plays Mars Hill in the single-elimination portion of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament today at 4:30 p.m. in Kodak, Tenn.

• Catawba pitcher Greg Brown was named to the All-SAC first team and relief pitcher Robbie Cowie made the second team.

•••

Jake Hunter (East Carolin) got his first college win with three scoreless innings at UCF.

Hunter is 1-2 for the seson with 30 strikeouts and five walks in 28 1/3 innings.

His ERA is 4.76.

•••

Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) has 10 homers and 23 steals for UNC and is batting .248.

HS baseball

Carson lost to North Stanly 4-3 in 10 innings on Wednesday.

Keegan Barger had three hits. Aaron Coe andCameron Burleyson had two each for the Cougars (14-9) in the non-conference matchup.

Emory Taylor, Carson’s fourth pitcher, took the loss in the 10th.

•••

West Rowan took an 8-1 non-conference win against A.L. Brown on Wednesday.

Casey Gouge homered and drove in three runs, while Zander Burton tripled.

Matthew Connolly pitched three shutout innings for the Falcons.

HS softball

West Rowan slugged four homers in a 15-5 non-conference win against Davie on Wednesday.

The game went six innings.

Davie scored two runs in the top of the first, but a three-run homer by Brooke Kennerly and a solo homer by Riley Haggas gave the Falcons a 5-2 lead after an inning.

Davie (13-7) was only down 5-4 going to the bottom of the third, but West (15-4) scored six in the third to take control. Emma Clarke hit a grand slam in that inning.

Madelyn VonCanon homered in the fourth for a 12-4 West lead.

Carme Freeze and Arabelle Shulenberger split pitching duties, with Shulenberger allowing one run over the last three innings.

Clarke added a triple and drove in five runs.

Kennerly also doubled and knocked in three. VonCanon had a double. Kenadi Sproul had two hits and scored twice. Madeline Kluttz had a double.

Summer Simpson, London Dirks and Sydney Dirks homered for Davie.

•••

Kynlee Dextraze smacked three doubles and drove in three runs as South Rowan beat Northwest Cabarrus 16-8 in South Piedmont Conference softball on Wednesday.

Bailey Yon had three hits. Avery Crowell, Zoie Miller and Lexie Ritchie had two hits.

•••

Salisbury lost 7-4 to South Davidson in Central Carolina Conference softball on Wednesday.

Carolina Cozart, Katie Peeler and Riley Peltz had two hits each.

HS wrestling

The NCHSAA announced that girls wrestling will become a sanctioned sport for the 2023-24.

Local golf

Three local Senior golfers qualified at Jamestown Golf Club on Tuesday for the North Carolina Senior Amateur.

Charlie Graeber tied for second with a 1-over 73.

Glenn Dixon and Curt Thomas shot 79s.

The N.C. Senior Amateur, 54 holes of stroke play, will be held May 9-11 in Durham at Croasdaile Country Club.

•••

GARS members played at Lexington Golf Club this week.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ted Weant with a net of 66.24.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Bobby Clark with a net of 67.73.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Wayne Bost with a net of 64.21.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Ken Anderson with a net of 63.96.

Bernard Caldwell shot a 1-under par 70 to take low gross honors and

Anderson had low net score. John Daniels with a 66.73 was the Super Senior winner.

Caldwell 74, shot a 70. Clark, 82, shot an 82. Bost, 86, shot an 84.

College track

Kendrell Goodes (North Rowan) has a best of 6 feet, 5.5 inches this season for North Carolina A&T.

•••

UNC Wilmington junior Josh Parks (A.L. Brown) placed third in the 400 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles in the Virginia T&F Challenge.

UNCW’s Cooper Wright (East Rowan) ran 48.43 in the 400.