Sorority holding credit repair seminar on Thursday

SALISBURY — Delta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will host a credit repair seminar, “Building Your Economic Legacy,” on Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m. The speakers for the event will be Walillian White and Stephanie McNeil. Both are Salisbury natives with vast knowledge of credit repair.

White became licensed as an agent in 2000, after graduating from North Carolina Central University with a degree in business and a concentration in marketing, and became a broker in 2001. She has worked with her father for over 20 years in the real estate industry. She is also licensed in life, health, disability and long-term care and has FINRA Series 6 and 63 licenses. White currently works with LPL Financial as an insurance consultant, while assisting financial advisers with developing insurance plans for their clients.

McNeil is the financial aid director at Livingstone College. She has a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting and a master’s degree in computers and education from Strayer University. She is enrolled at N.C. Central University where she is working toward her doctoral degree. She has been a tax professional for 17 years and is a business owner. In her free time, she enjoys traveling and is a naturalist.

Register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DLQG_Q89TVSpnc62yrpjpA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.