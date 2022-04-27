Rowan EMS among state’s top paramedic teams competing Sunday

GREENSBORO — Rowan County EMS will compete in the 30th annual North Carolina Paramedic Competition on Sunday at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, taking on the 2019 state champs from Mecklenburg EMS and four other teams that earned the right to challenge them during regional championships this summer. The competition was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other regional champion teams are from Surry County Emergency Services, Cabarrus County EMS, FirstHealth Chatham and CVF LifeLINK Air. The challengers won their regional competitions held in March at community colleges in Catawba, Cumberland, Johnston, New Hanover and Surry counties.

The state competition brings each team out of sequestration and into a ballroom set up with bleachers full of their peers to a scenario that is a closely guarded secret. It is part of the 47th annual N.C. Emergency Medical Services Expo, which runs from Friday, April 29, through Wednesday, May 4.

The scenario these teams will face is designed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Emergency Medical Services staff, in collaboration with the competition’s medical director Dr. Brian Kitch. The goal is to present them with a true-to-life situation, often with an unexpected twist, that may resemble what they could encounter in a routine response. They are challenged to complete a rapid but thorough assessment and appropriate treatment of patients on the spot.

The competition provides a training opportunity not only for the competitors, but for the hundreds of paramedics, emergency medical technicians and medical directors who are closely observing each team’s analysis and reaction to the scenario. Teams are judged on professionalism, communication, patient rapport, conduct, attitude, appearance and attire. The panel of judges is comprised of emergency medical services professionals from South Carolina.

The winning team is decided by the panel of judges and will be announced Tuesday night, May 3, at the Emergency Medical Services Expo awards banquet.

The competition is from noon-4 p.m. Sunday at the Koury Convention Center/Four Seasons Hotel, 3121 W Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.