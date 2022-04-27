Blotter: April 27

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman was victim of a scam call in the 400 block of Hidden Creek Circle in Salisbury on Sunday. She received a call from a person on the phone who claimed to be from the bank asking her to confirm purchases made from her account. The victim said she did not make any of the purchases that were given to her. She was asked to transfer $16,000 to an account at Wells Fargo where she additionally withdrew $9,520. She received a cashier’s check for a deposit into a fraudulent account and ended up losing an estimated $25,800.

• A man reported a breaking and entering by forcible entry in the 500 block of South Caldwell Street in Salisbury on Monday.

• A woman reported an attempted burglary in the 400 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury on Monday.

• A larceny from a vehicle was reported at Britton Village Apartments in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard on Tuesday. The incident was suspected to have occurred on April 2 with a total estimated loss of $434.

• Enterprise Rent-a-Car reported a larceny after a vehicle was failed to be returned in the 300 block of Bendix Drive in Salisbury on Tuesday.

• A woman reported a larceny in the 600 block of Court Side Drive in Salisbury. The incident was suspected to have occurred between March 29 and April 22 with an estimated loss of $1,000.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Ryan Taylor Rushing, 31, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two control substance on Tuesday.

• A man reported an attempted larceny of a truck in the 1100 block of Inglewood Lane in Salisbury on Tuesday.

• A woman was victim of larceny from her vehicle in the 200 block of Hickory Lane in Salisbury on Tuesday. The total estimated loss was $300.

• A man reported an identity theft fraud in the 1500 block of Rainey Road in Salisbury on Tuesday.