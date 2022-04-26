Women for Community Justice, Rowan Concerned Citizens to host district attorney candidate forum

SALISBURY — A coalition of grassroots community organizations will host a public forum on Thursday for candidates running for Rowan County District Attorney.

Brandy Cook, the incumbent district attorney, and challenger Paxton Butler have been invited to participate in the event organized by Women for Community Justice, Rowan Concerned Citizens and Salisbury Indivisible. The forum will be held at Mission House, located at 120 Statesville Boulevard, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Former Salisbury Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins and Rev. Olen Bruner will moderate the forum, which will feature questions submitted by the audience, the public and members of organizations hosting the event. To submit a question, go to https://bit.ly/3uXg3Db.

In addition to answering questions, the candidates will be invited to make opening and closing remarks, share why they are running for office and talk about how they view the responsibilities of the DA’s office.

Because no Democratic candidate is running, the race for district attorney will be decided during the Republican primary election on May 17. Early voting starts Thursday, the day of the forum.

Rowan County voters who are registered as Republican or unaffiliated can vote in the Republican primary.

Cook is seeking a fourth term as district attorney. Butler worked as an assistant district attorney until recently.

The forum is free and open to everyone. Masks are optional, and attendees are asked to honor social distancing guidelines. For those who cannot attend in-person, the forum will be broadcast live on the Rowan Concerned Citizens Facebook page in real time and be available later as a video on Facebook.

For more information, contact event organizers at eventswcj@gmail.com.