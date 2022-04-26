High school soccer: Hornets back in action, Webb scores 5 goals in road win

Staff report

DENTON — Salisbury’s girls soccer team played for the first time in 11 days on Monday.

But the Hornets didn’t miss a beat, and neither did senior Sutton Webb.

Webb scored five goals, tying her season best as the Hornets romped 9-0 over the Wildcats of South Davidson.

Webb has scored 40 goals this season and 122 in her career.

She’s closing in on the county record. South Rowan’s Madison Henry scored 128 from 2017-20.

The Hornets (12-1-2, 7-1-1) are still in second place in the Central Carolina Conference. The tie and the loss in CCC play came against league-leader West Davidson.

Kyan Zaldivar, Parker Jenkins, Sage Huffman and Audrey Urbina also scored for the Hornets.

It was the first career goal for Urbina.

Sydney Hlavacek and Izzy Banish had two assists each, while Kendall Colwell, Hannah Schmeltzer, Webb, Jenkins and Zaldivar had one,