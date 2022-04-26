Blotter: April 26

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Alvin Scott Beck, 35, was charged with felony possession of control schedule two substances on Saturday.

• Clayton Garrett Byers, 41, was charged with felony common law robbery on Tuesday.

• A purse and wallet were stolen from a locked vehicle in the 500 block of Ferndale Drive in Salisbury on Sunday with no signs of forcible entry. The total estimated cost was $700.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Tiodoro Antonio Purvis, 35, was charged with felony parole violation on Tuesday.

• Anquanette Shamir Alexander, 32, was charged with felony parole violation on Tuesday.

• Clayton Garrett Byers, 41, was charged with felony parole violation on Tuesday.