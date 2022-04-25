Political Notebook: Primary election will determine overall winners for half of the Republican races on ballot

About half of the Republican races on the ballot in Rowan County will be determined following the primary election, with no challengers in the general election.

Early voting is scheduled to begin in Rowan County on Thursday and span until May 14. Absentee by mail voting is currently underway. Such ballots can be obtained at the Board of Elections office in-person or by visiting www.rowancountync.gov/Elections. They can also be filled out by visiting votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home. Absentee by mail ballot requests must be made no later than 5 p.m. on May 10.

Of the nearly dozen total races on the Republican primary ballot in Rowan County, half of those will be determined following the primary election. The determining races include Rowan County district attorney, two district judge seats, N.C. House District 83, Superior Court judge and clerk of Superior Court.

The following is a list of candidates who will be on the ballot for the primary election. Primary voters can cast a ballot with their registered party. If unaffiliated, those voters can choose the party ballot in which they cast their votes.

Rowan County commissioner (three seats)

• Greg Edds, Republican incumbent

• Jim Greene, Republican incumbent

• Judy Klusman, Republican incumbent

• Mike Julian, Republican challenger

• Angie Spillman, Republican challenger

Rowan County sheriff

• Mike Caskey, Republican

• Tommie Cato, Republican

• Travis Allen, Republican

• Greg Hannold, Republican

• Brad Potts, Republican

• Jack Eller, Republican

• Carlton Killian, Democrat

• Simon Brown, Democrat

District Court (four seats)

• Kevin Eddinger, Republican incumbent (seat 1)

• Chris Sease, Republican challenger (seat 1)

• Cynthia Dry, Republican challenger (seat 3)

• Lauren Hoben, Republican challenger (seat 3)

Rowan County District Attorney

• Brandy Cook, Republican incumbent

• Paxton Butler, Republican challenger

NC House District 83 (a newly drawn district to include part of Rowan County in 2022)

• Grayson Haff, Republican

• Brad Jenkins, Republican

• Kevin Crutchfield, Republican

North Carolina Superior Court (one seat)

• Michael Adkins, Republican challenger

• Tim Gould, Republican incumbent

Rowan County Clerk of Superior Court (one seat)

• Rebecca Saleeby, Republican

• Todd Wyrick, Republican

U.S. Senate

• Ted Budd, Republican

• Pat McCrory, Republican

• Cheri Beasley, Democrat

• Mark Walker, Republican

• Marjorie K. Eastman, Republican

• Chrelle Booker, Democrat

• Benjamin E. Griffiths, Republican

• Lee Brian, Republican

• Debora Tshiovo, Republican

• Lichia Sibhatu, Republican

• David Flaherty, Republican

• Shannon W. Bray, Libertarian

• Tobias LaGrone, Democrat

• Jen Banwart, Republican

• Robert Colon, Democrat

• Drew Bulecza, Republican

• Greg Antoine, Democrat

• Leonard Bryant, Republican

• James L. Carr, Jr., Democrat

• Charles Kenneth Moss, Republican

• Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Democrat

• Brendan Kyran “B.K.” Maginnis, Democrat

• Marcus Williams, Democrat

• Kenneth Harper Jr., Republican

• Everett “Rett” Newton, Democrat

• Constance “Lov” Johnson, Democrat

North Carolina Supreme Court (two seats)

• April Wood, Republican (seat 5)

• Trey Allen, Republican (seat 5)

• Victoria E. Prince, Republican (seat 5)

North Carolina Court of Appeals (four seats)

• Beth Freshwater-Smith, Republican (seat 9)

• Donna Stroud, Republican (seat 9)

• Michael J. Stading, Republican (seat 11)

• Charlton L. Allen, Republican (seat 11)

NCDOT clarifies rules for campaign signs ahead of primary election

RALEIGH — Drivers traveling across North Carolina roadways have likely seen a slew of campaign signs ahead of the primary election date of May 17.

State law, General Statute 136-32 (b), regulates political signs and their placements. Signs are allowed on North Carolina Department of Transportation rights-of-way until May 27.

NCDOT has the authority to remove any signs that violate state law, create safety hazards for travelers or interfere with maintenance operations. NCDOT employees may remove signs that are illegally placed within the state right-of-way, as time permits. The signs are normally taken to local maintenance offices where they’re stored until claimed.

Per the general statute, regulations regarding signs include:

• Whoever places a sign is required to get the permission of any property owner of a residence, business or religious institution fronting the right of way where a sign would be placed.

• No sign is permitted in the right-of-way of a limited-access highway such as an interstate.

• No sign can be closer than 3 feet from the edge of the pavement of the road.

• No sign can obscure motorist visibility at an intersection.

• No sign can be taller than 42 inches above the edge of the pavement.

• No sign can be larger than 864 square inches.

• No sign can obscure or replace another sign.

If anyone else removes or vandalizes a sign, they could be subject to a class 3 misdemeanor citation from law enforcement.

Campaign signs can remain in place for 10 days after the May 17 primary election. Signs still in the right of way after May 27 are in violation of state law, and the NCDOT is authorized to remove and dispose of them.