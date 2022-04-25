Blotter: East Spencer man charged with litany of property crimes

SALISBURY — An East Spencer man was charged with a long list of property crimes on Saturday, including failure to appear in court on previous charges.

Terry Mitchell, 50, was charged with felony breaking and or entering, felony habitual larceny, felony larceny from a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor larceny misdemeanor larceny in Davidson County. Mitchell was also charged for failing to appear in court on previous misdemeanor larceny and trespass charges on Saturday.

The incidents in the charges date from late January to the present.

Here is a list of what Mitchell is accused of attempting to steal on the Saturday charges:

• A pressure washer from a Tractor Supply location in Davidson County, valued at $630.

• A generator, T-shirts, underwear and shows from Walmart.

• Luggage from Marshalls valued at $100.

In other arrest warrants:

• Clayton Byers, 41, of Salisbury, was charged with felony common law robbery on Saturday in connection to a Friday incident. Byers was arrested by Salisbury Police Department for allegedly robbing a victim of $285.

• April Olivia Lomax, 42, of China Grove, was charged with felony financial card theft and felony obtaining property under false pretense on Saturday. Lomax allegedly stole someone else’s bank card and attempted to wire transfer money.

• Bobby Joe Robbins, 36, of Kannapolis, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a schedule three controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robbins was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, buprenorphine and naxalone as well as a digital scale.

• Samuel Yost, 24, of Rockwell, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle on Friday in connection to a Dec. 3 incident. Yost allegedly stole a 2001 Honda Accord.

• Jaquez Smith, 20, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance and felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule six controlled substance on Friday. Smith was allegedly found in possession of marijuana.

• Alvin Scott Beck, 35, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of cocaine on Saturday.

• Seth Joyner Cuthbertson, 20, of Spencer, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule six controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. He was allegedly found in possession of marijuana, a .233 caliber rifle and a handgun.

• Cheyanne Hope Robinson, 23, of China Grove, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance on a prison or jail premises on Sunday. Robinson was allegedly found in possession of cocaine.

• Joseph Smith, 41, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for keeping and selling a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Saturday.

Smith is accused of being found in possession of 10.9 ounces of marijuana and a smoking pipe.