Ask Us: What is going to be built on Klumac Road across from Trinity Oaks?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

SALISBURY — A new warehouse could be on the horizon for the 700 block of Klumac Road.

A reader asked about construction plans for a plot of land located across from Trinity Oaks on Klumac Road. Teresa Barringer, development services manager for the city of Salisbury, said staff are currently reviewing a submittal for the construction of an 8,000-square-foot warehouse building that would be located at 701 Klumac Road. That’s across from Trinity Oaks, located at 728 Klumac Road.

The .89-acre parcel, 060-03401, was deeded in 2006 and is currently owned by Salisbury Boulevard Group, a partner of Belle Realty Development Company. The Rowan County GIS map lists its total market value at $138,710. It’s currently zoned Highway Business.

Barringer said the plans have not been approved but are still under active review.