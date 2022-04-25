Ask Us: What is going to be built on Klumac Road across from Trinity Oaks?

Published 7:07 pm Monday, April 25, 2022

By Natalie Anderson

Ask Us

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

SALISBURY — A new warehouse could be on the horizon for the 700 block of Klumac Road.

A reader asked about construction plans for a plot of land located across from Trinity Oaks on Klumac Road. Teresa Barringer, development services manager for the city of Salisbury, said staff are currently reviewing a submittal for the construction of an 8,000-square-foot warehouse building that would be located at 701 Klumac Road. That’s across from Trinity Oaks, located at 728 Klumac Road.

The .89-acre parcel, 060-03401, was deeded in 2006 and is currently owned by Salisbury Boulevard Group, a partner of Belle Realty Development Company. The Rowan County GIS map lists its total market value at $138,710. It’s currently zoned Highway Business.

Barringer said the plans have not been approved but are still under active review.

About Natalie Anderson

Natalie Anderson covers the city of Salisbury, politics and more for the Salisbury Post. She joined the staff in January 2020 after graduating from Louisiana State University, where she was editor of The Reveille newspaper. Email her at natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com or call her at 704-797-4246.

email author More by Natalie

More News

Farmers market opens with regular operations

RSS faculty to get June bonus, staff-wide retention bonuses approved for October

Women for Community Justice, Rowan Concerned Citizens to host district attorney candidate forum

Republicans running for Rowan County Sheriff square off in candidate forum

Print Article

Comments