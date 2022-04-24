Yadkin Path show lets the dogs out

SALISBURY — Yadkin Path Montessori’s house goats looked on as a new four-legged friends trounced around the school’s grounds on Saturday.

The school decided to have some fun by inviting local kids to bring their pets to the school grounds for a youth dog show, open to kids ages 4-16.

The show was open to everyone, but Yadkin Path Director Myra Tannehill said current and former Yadkin Path students made up most of the attendees. The school has never hosted an event like this before.

“We just talked through different ideas in our meetings and this one really gripped us,” Tannehill said.

The event was sponsored by Friends of Yadkin Path, the nonprofit made up of families and staff to benefit the school.

“They raise money for families who can’t quite make the tuition here,” Tannehill said.

She said the nonprofit also focuses on broader excellence in child care and schooling in the county, so they perform outreach to help other schools and child care centers.

Parent Nicole Jones said her family built the obstacle course, advertised the event and put together the prize bags and ribbons.

“I thought it would be fun for kids to show off their dogs,” Jones said. “I know my kids are proud of their dogs so I know other kids would be too and that way they can all get together.”

Jones said the event turned out how she hoped and she is glad everyone showed up.

The show did not feature the austere walks, judgment of breed standards and formal attire as seen on televised events, rather the prizes were handed out for goodnatured superlatives like bringing the biggest or silliest dogs.

Trey Felton and his dog Joe-Joe won best haircut and most talkative. Felton is a former Yadkin Path student and currently a third grader at Salisbury Academy.

Felton has had Joe-Joe for two years, since he was 6 months old.

“I’ve always been a huge dog fan, I love dogs,” Felton said. “Dogs have pretty much been my favorite thing for three-quarters of my life. As soon as I got introduced to dogs I got so happy and I thought they were so cute. I just wanted to get one.”

Felton said his family has one other dog as well.

All the handlers were given goodie bags and winners got ribbons to display their accomplishments.

Local dog trainer Theresa Pitner was on hand to talk to families about their dogs and help guide them through the small agility course set up at the school. She said she is supportive of building good relationships between kids and dogs.

“I am also seeing a lot of puppies and asking if families need any help,” Pitner said.

Some dogs were excited about going through the agility course, some needed coaxing and others were happier just laying in the grass.