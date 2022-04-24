Nearly 80-acre parcel on Old Mocksville annexed into city for future housing development

SALISBURY — A nearly 80-acre parcel located on Old Mocksville Road has been annexed into the city limits to accommodate a plan for 246 single-family sized homes.

Meritage Homes has requested annexation for the future construction of market-rate “starter” homes typically targeted for first-time homebuyers. Andrew Grant, a civil engineer and land planner for the project, said the market will dictate the price, but homes are expected to begin at $300,000. They will include a blend of one- and two-story homes and measure between 2,100 and 3,000 square feet.

The entrance point of the new subdivision will be located on Old Mocksville Road, with a connection to the rear of adjacent Rugby Road. The current zoning for the area is General Residential-6. The property is currently owned by Salisbury-based Belle Realty Development, according to the Rowan County tax map.

The newly annexed parcel, 321-079, has a current tax value of $639,440, with an anticipated annual tax revenue of $354,240. It’s located near the intersection of Seventh Street Extension and Old Mocksville Road, where a new Dollar General development was approved by City Council members earlier this month. Safety and traffic were among the concerns voiced by those who opposed the Dollar General plan. Council member David Post noted at the April 19 meeting that this development will create more traffic than what’s anticipated at the Dollar General location, but all council members voted in support of the annexation request.

In addition to constructing the subdivision, the developers will also implement a full left-turn lane for entrance into the subdivision. City Engineer Wendy Brindle said other North Carolina Department of Transportation findings require the widening of Old Mocksville Road at the intersection and right-turn taper into the subdivision. However, Brindle said NCDOT currently doesn’t have a “real” right-of-way and can only maintain the road itself as adjacent property lines extend into the center of the roadway. And while widening Old Mocksville Road could be accomplished with NCDOT’s resurfacing project, that would also require acquisition of the rights-of-way. Brindle said the city is exploring funding options for that, though such grants can be competitive.

Tim Sheehy of Meritage Homes said developers will construct sidewalks in front of the subdivision along Old Mocksville Road.