China Grove Farmers Market opens May 6

CHINA GROVE — The Market at the Mill will kick-off its 13th season Friday, May 6, at the historic China Grove Roller Mill, 308 N. Main St. The market will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. every Friday, May to September. Vendor fees are $5 per week. New vendors are welcomed.

You can find fresh produce, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, honey, jellies, beautiful flowers, baked goods and other items, or just sit on the porch to visit with friends and neighbors.

The market is looking for new vendors with and homemade specialty items.

Special “Family Day” events will be held the first Friday of each month. Activities for children will include “Story Time with a Farmer” and craft packages. The entire family can enjoy special activities that are fun as well as educational. The Roller Mill will be open each first Friday of the month during the Farmer Market hours.

Call the Rowan Museum, which sponsors the market, at 704-633-5946 for more information and vendor eligibility.