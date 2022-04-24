Blotter: April 22

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man was victim of larceny from his vehicle in the 100 block of Marriott Circle in Salisbury on Tuesday. The total estimated loss was $700.

• Another man was victim of larceny from his vehicle in the 300 block of South Arlington Street in Salisbury Tuesday. The total estimated loss was $1,550.

• Ram Construction Services of Michigan reported a larceny after a theft of an unsecured dump truck in the 100 block of Marriott Circle in Salisbury on Tuesday. The total estimated loss was $550.

• Tool Rental Depot reported reported a failure to return rented property in the 2000 block of South Main Street in Salisbury on Wednesday. The total estimated loss was $11,179.

• A man was victim of larceny from his vehicle in the 400 block of Willow Road in Salisbury on Wednesday. The total estimated loss was $500.

• A man reported a fence stolen in the 1200 block of Davis Street in Salisbury on Thursday. The total estimated loss was $5,000.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Anastasis Sampson Michael, 41, was charged with felony trafficking heroin or opium on Wednesday.

• Allen Holbert Coren, 62, was charged with of statutory rape and sex offense of a minor on Thursday.

• Hayden Perry Jones, 24, was charged with felony physical assault on a detention employee on Thursday.

• A man was victim of larceny from his vehicle in the 1500 block of Amberlight Circle in Salisbury on Wednesday. The total estimated loss was $500.

• Frank C. Corriher, Inc. was victim of larceny in the 900 block of Daughtery Road in China Grove on Wednesday. The business reported merchandise and a motor vehicle was stolen with a total estimated loss of $7,192.

• A debit card was stolen and used in the 100 block of Hunley Drive in Salisbury on Wednesday. The total estimated loss was $2,500.

• East Rowan High School reported a larceny after a Macbook Pro was reported stolen. The total value of the computer was $1,000.

• A golden bracelet was reported stolen from a home in the 1600 block of Mount Vernon Road in Woodleaf on Wednesday. The total value of the bracelet was $700.

• A man reported a burglary by forcible entry in the 100 block of Wood Lake Drive in Salisbury on Wednesday. The incident took place between April 13 and Tuesday with a total estimated loss of $5,210.