Rhema Praise service honors pastor, associate pastor

The Deaconess Ministry and members of Rhema Praise and Worship Church at 117 Long Ferry Road will honor the 11th pastoral anniversary of Pastor Rev. Alonza Williams Sr. and Associate Pastor Rev. Joyce Williams on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Speaker for the 11 a.m. service is Minister Tena Williams of Rhema and the 3 p.m. speaker is Minister Mark Williamson of Macedonia Baptist Church in Concord. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be observed.