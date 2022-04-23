Jubilee Community Choir’s spring concert is Sunday

SALISBURY — A spring concert will be presented by the Jubilee Community Choir on Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of Soldiers Memorial AME Zion Church.

“An Awakening of Spring” calls on the listener to be aware of social and physical changes that occur during this dynamic awakening period. The music expresses some of our changes that are felt as seasons move from one stage to another as in a somber, haunting harmony of “Come by Here,” arranged by Uzee Brown and the Bahamian tune “By the Waters of Babylon.” The music reaches a new peak by reminding us to “Wake Up, Everybody” in preparation for this new day. This theme is expressed additionally in the lyrics to” Lovely Day” and the social commentary of “Make Them Hear You.”

Narrations by Ethel Bamberg-Revis and Eric Slipp will serve to introduce each part of the program. Soloist are Edith Trueblood (alto), who is featured in “All My Trials” and “Heaven-Bound Soldier and Galvin Crisp (soprano saxophone) in “Jesus, You’re the Center of My Joy,” accompanied by Phyllis Partee and “Lovely Day.”

This is a free concert. The general public is invited. You may make a contribution in a free-will offering.

The Jubilee Community Choir has performed in the Salisbury-Rowan community for almost 50 years led by Rev. Bill Robinson, Waverly Camps and Haywood Redfern. Kay Wright Norman has served as music director for more than 25 years.