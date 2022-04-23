High school softball: West, Carson win county matchups

From staff reports

MOUNT ULLA — EA Nance hit a three-run homer and drove in seven runs as West Rowan outscored East Rowan 14-7 on Friday in South Piedmont Conference action.

Kenadi Sproul and Ashlee Ennis scored four runs each for the Falcons. Carmen Freeze did the pitching.

West (12-4, 9-2) celebrated Senior Night and also honored the Falcons’ state champs of 20 years ago. Five of those ladies made an appearance and threw out first pitches.

Mac Misenheimer had three hits for the Mustangs (12-7, 6-5). Eleni Miller had a triple. Maddie Roberts had two hits and drove in two.

•••

Carson’s Lonna Addison struck out 13 and pitched a one-hitter to lead Carson to a 3-0 SPC win against South Rowan on Friday.

Makayla Johnson had two hits and knocked in a run for the Cougars. Abbey Nixon had two hits and scored a run.

South pitcher Lexie Ritchie didn’t allow an earned run, but Carson was able to take advantage of South miscues. Ritchie limited the Cougars to five hits.

Both teams are 10-9 overall, but Carson is 8-4 in the SPC, while South is 5-7.

•••

Salisbury picked up an easy Central Carolina Conference win on Friday by routing Lexington 15-0 in three innings.

Katie Peeler pitched a no-hitter and struck out seven Yellow Jackets (0-10, 0-9).

Peeler socked another one over the fence, while Dashia Canada sprinted around the bases for an inside-the-park homer.

Peeler scored three runs and drove in two with two hits.

Ashley Yang had a huge day for the Hornets (6-11, 6-4) with three hits, three runs and two RBIs. One of her hits was a triple.

Ella Trainor and Mallory Link went 3-for-3 in the onslaught. Riley Peltz had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two.

•••

Davie (12-6, 6-2) got a big Central Piedmont Conference win by topping West Forsyth 7-4 on Friday.

London Dirks hit a solo homer for the War Eagles. Summer Simpson tripled home a run. Carleigh Croom knocked in two with a big pinch hit.

Raelyn Lankford pitched a complete game.

Davie is scheduled to play West Rowan on Wednesday.