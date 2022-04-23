High school girls soccer: Carson, West get county wins

From staff reports

CHINA GROVE — Hannah Isley’s hat trick led Carson’s girls soccer team to a 5-2 win against South Rowan on Friday.

Carson (5-10, 4-7) also got goals from Riley Isley and Sophie Carter in the South Piedmont Conference match.

Allie Martin had an assist for the Cougars.

Summer Dockstader provided the offense for the Raiders (3-10-2, 2-9-1).

South finishes SPC play with matches against Lake Norman Charter and Northwest Cabarrus, the league’s two best teams.

Carson has a big one on Tuesday, as it plays at home against West Rowan. West won 1-0 in the first meeting.

•••

West Rowan (9-6-1, 5-5-1) is having a good season and posted a 7-0 victory against East Rowan on Friday.

Anna Mead and Brittany Vanhoose scored two goals each.

Selma Mehmedovic, Lauren Corriher, Mia Arntsen accounted for a goal apiece.

Vanhoose had two assists, McKayla Goebel had two assists, and Rebekah Walters and Mead had one each.

Emily Kelly and Allison Campos split time in goal.

Mead and Vanhoose have scored 16 goals each this season. Vanhoose has 17 assists, while Mead has 10.