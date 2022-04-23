Ann Farabee column: Surround me

By Ann Farabee

Hiking mountain trails is — or perhaps I should say was — one of our favorite things.

If a cruise ship was unavailable, hiking would move to the top of our list.

While hiking with the husband, there were three rules — all created by me.

Rule No 1: Go before me, as needed. Sometimes, I need a guide.

Rule No. 2: Go beside me, as needed. Sometimes, I need someone by my side.

Rule No. 3: Go behind me, as needed. Sometimes, I need a push.

My husband learned to do all three.

A mountain hike can be treacherous. There may be insecure footing, insecure support, hidden dangers, hazards or perils.

I reached a point on the trail that was dangerously steep, and there was no tree limb in sight to grab in case of an emergency. As I stood on a rock, high in the air, swaying back and forth, while looking down below, I realized that the ground was not even in sight.

I got scared. I sat down — on the rock. I would just stay here forever. I would not be going forward on the trail, nor would I be going back down the trail, because the descent appeared to be just as frightening. I chose to cling to the rock, while waiting for help. I was fine — just fine.

Words of encouragement surrounded me from those happily passing by us on the trail.

But I clung to the rock — as I continued to sit — afraid to look down.

This was not working. There had to be a Plan B.

My husband suggested that he go before me, grasp my hand and pull me forward. I was skeptical.

He then decided it would be best to go beside me. Still skeptical.

He then suggested that he go behind me in case I slipped. Even more skeptical.

He somehow ended up managing to do all three. I was then safely on secure ground.

It was not easy for him — but I guess he thought I was worth it. All I had to do was take his hand and trust him.

Trust is an amazing thing, isn’t it?

Isaiah 26:4 tells us to trust in the Lord forever, because he is the rock eternal.

Psalm 139:5 tells us that the Lord goes before us, beside us, and behind us.

Joshua 1:9 tells us that the Lord our God is with us wherever we go.

God thinks we are worth it. We may as well give up and trust him completely.

Because we are surrounded…