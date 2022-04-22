Blotter: Salisbury man charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after February fatality

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after running a stop sign at the intersection of Green and Council streets and hitting a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Tyreke Dajon Ellis, 21, received charges for violating a stop sign and having an open container of alcohol in the car along with the vehicular homicide. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention center under a $5,000 secured bond after his court date on Tuesday.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• James Allen Kirby, 44, was arrested on charge of felony larceny on Wednesday.

• A larceny from a coin-operated device was reported at Domino’s on the 100 block of South Avalon Drive in Salisbury on Wednesday. The incident occurred April 9 with a total estimated loss of $600.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Sunnie Amanda Peckinpaugh, 32, was arrested on charge of felony possession of controlled schedule two substance on Monday.

• A man was victim of electronic fraud reported on the 3200 block of Saint Peters Church Road in Salisbury on Monday. The incident occurred on April 9 after transferring $23,400 to the seller’s bank account in Florida for a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner. The vehicle was in Texas where the seller said it would be delivered to the victim in nine days. The victim said everything “seemed legit” and was given forms by the seller for the purchase. On Monday, he called the bank about his transaction where the fraud department told him the account was closed the day after the transfer. He was advised to file a police report.