Area Sports: South home, East at West for SPC games tonight

From staff reports

South Rowan is at home against Carson tonight, while East Rowan travels to West Rowan for South Piedmont Conference baseball.

South (15-4, 10-1) and East (18-3, 10-1) are tied for first place and have split with each other. South finishes regular-season play with two games against West (13-6, 8-3) next week, while East will take on Northwest Cabarrus (13-5, 7-4).

South is expected to send Carson Crainshaw (4-0) to the mound tonight against the Cougars. Carson (13-7, 6-5) probably will use a combination of lefties Mikey Beasley (4-0) and Casey Crawford (3-2).

Chance Mako (5-0) is expected to start on the mound for the Mustangs, while Jake Blevins (4-3) will get the ball for the Falcons.

WSAT will broadcast the East-West game.

HS wrestling

South Rowan senior Jacob Cox, the county’s first three-time state champion, announced a commitment to wrestle for N.C. State.

College baseball

Catawba is home this weekend against Tusculum, with the first game scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m.

Minor leagues

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers lost 5-4 to Fredericksburg on Thursday in 10 innings.

Colson Montgomery, a 20-year-old shortstop who was a first-round draft pick in 2021, hit his first professional homer for the Cannon Ballers.

HS softball

Salisbury won 16-0 in three innings against North Rowan in Central Carolina Conference action on Thursday.

Katie Peeler struck out nine for the Hornets (5-11, 5-4) and also led the offense with two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

Caroline Cozart scored three runs, while Ashley Yang, Riley Peltz, Ella Trainor and Autumn Walser crossed the plate two times each.

Kayla Craven got the only hit for the Cavaliers (2-6, 2-5).

•••

Mooresville (17-3) won again, hammering Myers Park 12-2.

Ellie Goins homered and drove in five runs. Emily Dudley also homered.

Anna Frye did the pitching for the Blue Devils, who are No. 2 in the RPI rankings for 4A West.

•••

East Rowan plays at West Rowan tonight in a key SPC game.

West is honoring the players from the 2002 and 2003 state championship teams.

HS boys tennis

South Rowan lost 8-1 to unbeaten Lake Norman Charter and finished second in the South Piedmont Conference.

Richard Gould won at No. 3 singles for the Raiders on a third-set tiebreaker.

Grayson Steedley (No. 4) and Cameron King (No. 5) lost long matches, and South lost a close one at No. 2 doubles.

The upcoming South Piedmont Conference Tournament is used as a qualifier for the 3A Midwest Regional.

Six SPC singles players and six doubles teams will advance to the regional.

The conference tournament and the regional will be held at Les Myers Park in Concord.