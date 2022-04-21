Woman arrested after being charged for trafficking meth

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Madeline Wagoner

SALISBURY — A woman was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after three months of a joint narcotics investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, Crime Reduction Unit, Salisbury Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Chasity Leigh Hearne, 30, was arrested on charge of felony possession and distribution of schedule one controlled substances, possession of schedule two controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and solicitation prostitution.

Hearne allegedly sold a trafficking amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine to an undercover detective with the Special Investigations Unit. Hearne had failed to appear in court from a previous 2021 investigation and had numerous orders for arrest. She was taken to the Rowan County Magistrate where she received a $165,000 bond.

