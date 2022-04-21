Trade group brings Third Thursdays back to downtown China Grove

CHINA GROVE — The sidewalks in downtown China Grove tonight will be filled with vendors selling specialty items as the town’s Board of Trade hosts its first Third Thursday of the year from 5 to 8 p.m.

“If you’ve never been to one, come down and check it out,” said Angela Vaught, vice president of the board and owner of Tea for Two. “… There are plenty of places to eat and different things to do, lots of variety. We have a lot we feel like to offer.”

The board is an organization composed of China Grove merchants who work to support businesses in the community. The board was reestablished last year and its leaders have been working to restore its presence in the community by hosting events.

“We’re working really hard as a Board of Trade to be in the community, hear what the community wants and bring that forward,” Vaught said.

As its name would suggest, Third Thursdays will be held each third Thursday of the month throughout the summer and into the fall. Similar to “First Fridays” held by the previous Board of Trade, the goal of Third Thursdays is to promote local businesses that might not have a storefront while also drawing people to downtown China Grove.

“It’s to bring community awareness to people in the area who have home business but may not have a brick and mortar,” Vaught said.

Vaught said about a dozen vendors peddling different products are currently signed up to attend the events. Everything from charcuterie boards made from reclaimed wood to wreaths and jewelry will be for sale. Shoppers will be able to leave with something handmade or homemade they might not be able to find anywhere else, Vaught said.

Most Third Thursday events will also feature food trucks. Some downtown businesses will stay open later than normal to accommodate Third Thursday shoppers. The Board of Trade is working with local artists to incorporate music into the monthly events.

Earth Day will be the theme of tonight’s first Third Thursday, since it will be held the day before Earth Day is recognized. Before vendors set up shop, a mobile shredding truck will be located near the China Grove Fire Department from 1 to 4 p.m.

Vaught said the board will try to incorporate other themes throughout the summer. The group is already planning a young entrepreneur’s Third Thursday to highlight teens and children who make and sell their own goods.

The board of trade is looking for more vendors who are interested in partaking in Third Thursdays. There is no charge. More information is available by calling 980-355-4800 or contacting board of trade President Shelly Corriher at Wanderer’s Rest Home Emporium by calling 704-859-1845.