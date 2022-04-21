Summer Fun section coming soon

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Staff Report

A special tabloid section that will focus on summer activities in the Piedmont is coming soon in the Post. It will include information on activities for children, day trips, street festivals, art shows, boating, sports and recreation.

If you have submissions, send them by 5 p.m. on April 28 to intern@salisburypost.com and we’ll compile them. Include the title of the class or camp, with dates and times, price if there is a charge, one sentence description, location, phone number and email.

