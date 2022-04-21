Rowan Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old girl missing since February

Published 12:23 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Natalie Anderson

Anahai Alba Mejia

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home on Feb. 9.

Anahai Alba Mejia of Salisbury is a Hispanic girl who is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 93 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a light brown skin tone. The sheriff’s office says it’s unknown if she’s in danger, but human trafficking is always a concern. Authorities believe she could be in Charlotte with an unidentified Hispanic male.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Special Victim Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mejia and bringing her home safely.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, call Detective Linn at 704-216-8685 or 1st Sgt. D. Earnhardt at 704-216-8741.

